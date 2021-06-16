ANTHONY JOSEPH PAPA, 90, of St. Albans, passed away June 12, 2021. Prayer and Rosary Service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home. Casdoprh & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
- West Virginians hit the streets, making a moral plea to Manchin
- Martin Palazeti: Marshall board dropped the ball on Hamrick (Opinion)
- Justice: State using no-bid contracts to buy guns, trucks for sweepstakes giveaway
- Prep football, North-South game: Goad didn't mind following Kennedy winner with Miners
- Prep baseball: Hurricane downs Cabell Midland, rolls into state tournament with 30 straight wins
- Joe Manchin: Why I'm voting against the For the People Act
- TASC, WV's high school equivalency exam, will be terminated Aug. 31
- Hoppy Kercheval: Why delegate's brave coming out is news (Opinion)
- Prep baseball: St. Albans wraps up Region 3 crown with 9-3 win over Oak Hill
- Prep softball: Fifth-inning explosion propels St. Albans over Greenbrier East 9-0