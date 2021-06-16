Thank you for Reading.

Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Website

ANTHONY JOSEPH PAPA, 90, of St. Albans, passed away June 12, 2021. Prayer and Rosary Service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home. Casdoprh & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, is in charge of arrangements.

