AUDRA M PAYNE left this went home to be with the Lord, February 24, 2021. Celebration of Audra's life will be 12 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.