Thank you for Reading.

Services

Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Website

AUDRA M PAYNE left this went home to be with the Lord, February 24, 2021. Celebration of Audra's life will be 12 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.