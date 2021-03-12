On February 25th, 2021, AUDRA M PAYNE left this life to go home and be with the Lord. She was born January 31, 1936 to Reverend James Thomas Payne and Leoma Payne Daniels. In addition to her parents Audra was preceded in death by her siblings, Lillie Payne Price, Vivian Payne Harvey, Charles Daniels, Hobert Daniels, Richard Daniels and Jerry Daniels.
Audra lived in New York during her 20's and worked for the United Negro College Fund later returning to West Virginia to care for her mother. She was a loved sister, aunt and friend. Audra had a glass half full outlook on life and a stern yet loving essence. She had a giving heart and she lived her life giving to those she loved.
Audra is survived by a host of nephews and nieces.
Celebration of Audra's life will be 12 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Eullas Brinson III officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.
Online Condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com