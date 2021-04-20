BEATRICE V. "GINNY" BATTEN, 95, of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Valley Center from a long illness.
She was born February 18, 1926 in Roane Co., the daughter of Samuel and Bertha Ann McCune Looney. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Nina Ben Looney Barnhouse, sisters, Ermal Bowles and her twin brother Davie, Faye Keffer, Betty Newhouse, and brothers, Clarence and Ted Looney.
Ginny was an employee of Macke as head baker for many different places. She enjoyed her family and loved doing crafts.
She is survived by her brother, Ronnie (Vicky), of Walton, sisters, Audrey Duff, of St. Albans, Janis Smith and Ruth Icenhower (Willie), of Clendenin, Connie Barnhouse, Nancy Barnhouse, and Lucinda Smith (Lonnie), of Walton, Cathie Harper (Award) of Magnolia, OH, Carolyn Wolfe (Ron), of Poca, many nieces, nephews, friends, and caregivers Linda and Tim Edmond, of St. Albans.
Celebration of Ginny's life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Gene Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com