BRANDYN E. MARTIN, 31, of St. Albans, passed away May 4, 2021 at his residence.
He was born October 20, 1989 in Charleston.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Jackson and Ann Martin; paternal grandfather, Hurshel Ritchie; aunts, Karen Stone; and uncles, Willis "Haney" Martin, James "Cooter" Chandler, and Shawn Laliberty; cousins. Shawn Stone, and Jodi Martin and nephew; Landon Williamson.
Brandyn was self-employed in construction and very meticulous and proud of his work. He loved riding four wheelers, playing guitar and helping family and friends. He had a beautiful heart and soul and had countless talents. Brandyn will be tremendously missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his mother, Jane Martin Holland (Mike); father, Eric Ritchie (Stacy); brothers, James Dunlap (Sierra), Johnothan Holland; sisters, Alexis and Celina Holland, Amber Henry, and Jessica Williamson; grandmother, Ruby G. Ritchie; aunts, Mary Beth Chandler, Natalie Laliberty; uncles, John Martin (Martha), and "Father Figure" Brett Ritchie (Jamie); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Celebration of Brandyn's life will be 1 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Jim Woods officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m., until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdoprhandcurry.com