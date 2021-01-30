CARL EDWARD WHITLOCK, 82, passed away January 26, 2021. Celebration of Carl's life will be 12 pm Monday, February 1, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute with Military Graveside Rites. Gathering of family and friends will be from 10 until time of service at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.