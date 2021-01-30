Thank you for Reading.

Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
CARL EDWARD WHITLOCK, 82, passed away January 26, 2021. Celebration of Carl's life will be 12 pm Monday, February 1, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute with Military Graveside Rites. Gathering of family and friends will be from 10 until time of service at the funeral home.