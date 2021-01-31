CARL EDWARD WHITLOCK, 82, of St. Albans, passed away January 26, 2021.
He was born May 24, 1938 in Charleston, the son of Minor and Anna Mae Greene Whitlock. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Brian Slater, sister, Delores Cumming, and brothers, Gene Whitlock, Virgil Menniger, and Jerry Menniger.
Carl was retired from Chemical Leman Tank Lines. He was a US Army Veteran and member of Dunbar Nazarene Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joan, daughter, Lisa Whitlock, son, Keith Slater, grandchildren, Natalie Thomas, Jesse Slater, Michael Slater, Lacy Phillips, Amy Cesar, great grandchildren, Jesslyn Slater, Grayson Slater, Morgan Cole Slater, Nova Fulks, sisters, Barbara West and Betty Sneed, brothers, Joe Minniger, and Clifford Whitt, and a host of other great grandchildren and family.
Celebration of Carl's life will be 12 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute with Military Graveside Rites.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m., until time of service at the funeral home.
