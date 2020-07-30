CARL RICHARD SIMMONS, 50, of Huntington, passed away July 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, two sisters, and four sons. Carl attended River Valley Church in Huntington. Celebration of Carl's life will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Gathering of family and friends will be from noon until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com.
