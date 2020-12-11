Thank you for Reading.

Services

Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Website

CAROL SUE FOWLER GRALEY, 82, of St. Albans, passed away December 9, 2020. Celebration of Carol's life will be 12 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020. Gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 2 to 4 at the funeral home. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, is in charge of arrangements.