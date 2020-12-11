CAROL SUE FOWLER GRALEY, 82, of St. Albans, passed away December 9, 2020. Celebration of Carol's life will be 12 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020. Gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 2 to 4 at the funeral home. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, is in charge of arrangements.
