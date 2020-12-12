CAROL SUE FOWLER GRALEY, 82, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully at home on December 9, 2020.
She was born August 26, 1938 in Cabin Creek, a daughter of George and Mary Fowler. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, David (infant), Dale Lee (Joe Buck) Fowler and Christopher.
Carol was known as the "Historian for St. Albans". She was a member of St. Albans Historical Society, Kanawha Valley Genealogy Society, St. Albans Garden Club and St. Albans Women's Club. She was a member of East Nitro United Baptist Church, Nitro, and formerly attended West Alban Church of God and Southwest Church of God. She co-wrote The History of St. Albans Book, wrote "Rebel Sisters" and directed 2 shows of it in St. Albans. She catalogued most of the cemeteries in the area and 2 funeral homes. She was also instrumental in getting "The Rosie Garden" put in. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, William Edward Graley, Sr., daughters, Cheryl (Ron) Cummins, of St. Albans, Connie Mosteller (Mike), of Sod, son, William (Kim) Graley, Jr., of South Charleston, special son, Andrew Crandal, 9 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren, sisters, Nancy Slack, Marie Odum, both of OH, Mary Ann Johnson, of ID, Sharon Lay (Dave), of UT, Stephanie Ellen Cleland, and Cathie (Rick) Rokas, all of OH, brothers, Bill Fowler, of VA, Steve Fowler (Betty), of UT, and David Dean Fowler (Mary), of FL, and a host of other family and friends.
Celebration of Carol's life will be 12:00 P.M. Monday, December 14, 2020 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Dave McCormick officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 2 to 4 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Friends of Hansford, 500 Washington Street, St Albans, WV, 25177, with Dementia Friendly SA in the memo line.
