CHARLES F. HAYTH, 86, of St. Albans, passed away April 28, 2021 at his home.
He was born November 18, 1934 in St. Albans, the son of Herbert Raymond and Celia Hayth. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Elsa "Elsie", son, Tommy, and brothers Herbie and Ronald.
Charles was retired from the US Army with over 22 years of service. He also retired from the State of West Virginia Library Commission and was a valued employee of Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home for many years. Charles was a Mason for over 50 years. He was a member of Washington Lodge No. 58 A.F. & A.M., St. Albans Moose Lodge, American Legion Post 73 and VFW Post 6418, and St. Peters United Methodist Church. Charles will be remembered as a gentleman and true friend.
He is survived by his nephew and caregiver Ray Hayth, extended family in VA, and a host of many close friends.
Celebration of Charles life will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Celebrant HR Whittington presiding. Full Military Honors will immediately follow the service.
Gathering of family and friends will be from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com