Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351 Website
CHARLES ODELL HARLESS, 85, of St. Albans, passed away January 6, 2022 with heart problems and a two year battle with Dementia.
He was born January 27, 1936 in Julian, the son of Lyburn and Belva Brown Harless. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, George, Lyburn, Jr., John, and Fred Harless, sisters, Lois Whitenack, Marie Brogan, Lydia Ray Ludwig, and Dorothy Fields.
Charles retired from Charleston Printing after 45 years of service. He was an active member of Washington Street Church of Christ for over 60 years. He was director of the Church Benevolence program there. He was a mechanic on the church bus program and at home. He enjoyed woodworking and even built the last 2 houses including the current one he lived in with Deloris since 1966. Charles loved the outdoors including, camping, fishing, hunting, and was a Cleveland Browns fan. He was loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Deloris Miller Harless, sons, Charles Odell Harless, II (Cheryl Ann), of Charleston, and James Todd Harless (Cleta Mae), of St. Albans, granddaughters, Belva Lynn Sanger (Adam) of Dunbar, Tara Beth Spradling (Craig) of South Charleston, great grandchildren, Devin Difiore-Sanger, Olivia Paige Sanger, Vincent Alistar Spradling, and Victor Alan Spradling, brother, Jim Harless of Charleston, and a host of other family and friends.
Celebration of Charles's life will be @ 12 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Minister Eddie Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 6 to 8 at the funeral home and one hour before Celebration on Tuesday at Casdorph and Curry Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387.