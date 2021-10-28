Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
CHRISTOPHER "CHRIS" MICHAEL BOGGS of St. Albans, WV, died unexpectedly in a tragic accident Sunday, October 24, 2021, at age 36.
Chris is survived by his parents, Debbie Butler-Case (Charles) of St. Alban's, WV, Larry S. Boggs of Cannelton, WV, brother, Sam Boggs (Veronica) of Wheeling, WV, daughter, Jaley Anne Braley of Webster, Florida, aunt, Sallie Levander (Carl) of New Albany, OH, Uncle, James A. Butler (Rebecca) of St. Albans, his most favorite cousin, Cathryn Butler Levander of New Albany, OH, and cousins Aleks Ozolins of Charlotte, NC and Jon Ozolins of Myrtle Beach, SC, stepbrother, Andrew Case of Norman, OK, and stepsister, Katie Case or Terra Haute, IN.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Nora Butler, and stepmother, Bonnie Boggs.
He was a generous individual who was passionate about creating artwork and woodworking. His smile, warm heart, and funny spirit always filled a room. He will be missed by his friends and family.
Chris was born 1984 in Charleston, WV to Debbie Butler and Larry Boggs. He graduated from St. Alban's High School in 2004. Chris was an accomplished athlete. He was often seen on the football field, basketball court, baseball diamond, or discus block. In 2002, as a sophomore at St. Albans High School, Chris eclipsed former Olympic gold medalist Randy Barnes' long standing high school record in the discus throw. He broke the county high school record in discus throw in 2004. He was also active with AAU Sports and the Capitol City Striders. He worked for many years as an integral staff member at the River's Edge Cafe and most recently transitioned to a position in the construction industry. Chris had been selected to illustrate children's literature for a local author.
Celebration of Chris's life will be at 1 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to visit Thursday, October 28 from 6 - 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
He will be laid to rest at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans.