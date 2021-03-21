CLIFFORD D. BROWN, 92, of St. Albans, went to be with the Lord, on March 18, 2021.
He was born March 13, 1929 in Jackson County, the son of James and Mary Parsons Brown. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Macel, his beloved grandson, Evan Dean Sovine, and brothers, Carroll R. and James M. Brown.
Clifford was a 1947 graduate of Ripley High School and retired from FMC with over 31 years of service. Clifford served as Past Treasurer of FMC Sportsman Club for almost 2 decades. He was a US Army Veteran. He was an active member of Bethany Baptist Church where he served long term as treasurer. Clifford was an avid outdoorsman, and NASCAR and WVU fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Sovine and her husband Ken, of Winfield, granddaughter, Raeanne Sovine and her fianc e Josh Havey, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Clifford's life will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com