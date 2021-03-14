Thank you for Reading.

Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
DANIEL L. "DANNY" COLEMAN, 64, of Tornado, passed away March 12, 2021. Celebration of Daniel's life will be 7 p.m. Wednesday March 17, 2021 at Tornado Apostolic Church. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 until time of service at the church. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, Is in charge of arrangements.