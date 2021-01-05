DANNY LEE CAIN Sr. of St. Albans WV passed away on January 3, 2021.
Dan was born in South Charleston, WV on January 9, 1948 to the late Erskine and Daisy Cain.
He was a graduate of St. Albans High School. He then went on to obtain an AB in Music Education from Morris Harvey College as well as a MA in Music from Marshall University.
Dan loved to share his piano music with everyone. He said that it made him and everyone else happy. He always made time to play at Huntington Bank in Nitro, the Hansford Center in St. Albans, and various other Senior Living Centers.
His love for the Lord was made shown thru his church work. He was a choir director and pianist at sever different churches including Ruffner Memorial Presbyterian, where he was a member, as well as Rock Lake Presbyterian and Highlawn Presbyterian. He was also a pianist at First Baptist and Disciples of Christ in St. Albans.
Dan was a schoolteacher in Logan County at both Man Junior High and Man High School. When he came to Kanawha County, he taught at Lincoln Jr. High and Hayes Jr. High. He would say the Mixed Show Chorus and the Show Choir were his favorites. After he retired from teaching, he went on to help people thru insurance working at Liberty and Western Southern.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Janet Cain; sons Danny (Christy) Cain II of Milton, and Christopher (Margaret) Cain of St. Albans; grandchildren Emily Cain, Nathan Cain, Nicholas Cain, Alexander Cain, and Danielle Cain; and great-granddaughter Avery Russell.
Celebration of Danny's life will be 12 p.m. Thursday, January 7, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor William Brown officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.comm