LEONA V. "PRISS" MOSS, 91, of St. Albans, went to be with the Lord, February 20, 2022.
She was born August 2, 1930 in Jenkins, KY, the daughter of Willie and Julia Powell White whom preceded her in death.
Leona was a 1947 graduate of Central High School in Applachian. She was a member and Mother of Pilgrim House Missionary Baptist Church. She was active in Women's Ministries and on the Usher board. Leona was founding member of the ladies club Socailites. She was the former owner and operator with her husband of Gene's Motel in Jefferson. Leona was a loving mom to her children and also very vital in helping raise other children in the community. She was well known for cooking and helping out others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Eugene Moss, Sr., sons, Eugene Moss, Jr. (Lauretta), of GA, William Moss, Sr. (Faith), Jeffrey Moss (Sandra), and Kevin Moss (Tammy), all of St. Albans, grandchildren, Armon Q. Moss, Quinton Lt. Moss, Gennea A. Moss, William Moss, Jr., Christopher T. Moss, Jazamine A. Moss, Courtney D. Goode, and Haley M. Cherba, great grandchildren, Kaiya Saadia Moss, Joshua Moss, Sophia Moss, Prince Moss, Drake Moss, Juliya Warwell, Tripp Cherba Cole Cherba, Cade Cherba, Chase Goode, and Lauren Goode.
Homegoing Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, February 25, 2022 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Shelly Bausley officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Women's Ministries