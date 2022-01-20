Thank you for Reading.

Dolores Fay Hinzman
Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Website

DOLORES FAY HINZMAN, 89, of Dunbar, formerly of St. Albans, gained her angel wings on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Dunbar Genesis Healthcare.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hinzman, parents, 2 sisters and 3 brothers.

Surviving are her three sons, Wayne Kidd, and David Kidd, both of St. Albans, and Michael Kidd, of Clarksburg, MD, brother, Lowell Dean, of Lenoir City, TN, and a host of other family.

She will be deeply missed by all and especially by her niece Dolores Fay Elswick.

Celebration of Dolores's life will be 12 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com

