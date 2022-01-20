Dolores Fay Hinzman Jan 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home 110 B ST Saint Albans, WV 25177 (304) 727-4351Website DOLORES FAY HINZMAN, 89, of Dunbar, formerly of St. Albans, gained her angel wings on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Dunbar Genesis Healthcare.She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hinzman, parents, 2 sisters and 3 brothers.Surviving are her three sons, Wayne Kidd, and David Kidd, both of St. Albans, and Michael Kidd, of Clarksburg, MD, brother, Lowell Dean, of Lenoir City, TN, and a host of other family.She will be deeply missed by all and especially by her niece Dolores Fay Elswick.Celebration of Dolores's life will be 12 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank George E. Ferrell Betty Jean Evans Cutlip Blank Bonnie Jean Linn Fay Eskew Blank Katherine Johnson Dolores Fay Hinzman Charles Robert Saber Blank Marshall E. Mitchell Blank Patricia A. Elswick Blank Diana B. Lawman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony