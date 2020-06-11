Douglas "DJ" Elkins

DOUGLAS JOSEPH "DJ" ELKINS, 27, of St. Albans, passed away on March 25, 2020.

Born June 11, 1992, he was the son of Carl and Rhonda Elkins from St. Albans. DJ was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Elkins, and great-grandmother, Marguerite Hughes.

DJ was a wonderful father to his baby girl, Amiyah Faith Elkins, and her mother, Kailee Walker. His bright smile and laugh would always shine showing his beautiful personality. He loved spending time with his daughter and family. He will also be loved and missed by his girlfriend, Andrea Flowers, and her son, Aidan.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Carl (Kay) Elkins of Logan and Rhonda Elkins of St. Albans; grandparents, Bill Elkins of Lincoln County, Marcia Elkins of St. Albans, Richard (Kathy) Evans of Michigan and Joann McCallister of St. Albans; two step-sisters, Sami (Chris) Adkins of Tennessee and Carrie Ann Williams of St. Albans; many uncles, including Billy and Anthony Elkins of St. Albans, Michael (Mary Jo) Elkins of Illinois, Russ and Frank Evans of Michigan; an aunt, Alaana (Jimmy) Rhodes of St. Albans; a special cousin and best friend, Jonathan Aston; and a host of other cousins, family, and friends too numerous to count.

A Celebration of DJ's life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home in St. Albans.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.

