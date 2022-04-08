Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
EILEEN WILSON McKINNON, 74, of St. Albans, passed away April 5, 2022 at her residence.
She was born August 31, 1947 in Charleston, the daughter of Howard and Elizabeth Jones Wilson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her companion Thomas Hurstfield, and brother and sister in law, Harold and Bertha Wilson.
Eileen was a 1965 graduate of Nitro High and a member of the St. Albans Moose for 54 years. She was former owner and operator of Grant Barber Shop and Shelby's Barber shop. Eileen earned her BA Degree from WV State with honors. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend that will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Williams (Larry), of Indianapolis, IN, brothers, Norman Wilson (Ella Mae), Larry Wilson, (Judy), grandchildren, Jesse Williams, Jena Pollard, Jennifer Madison (Ashlee), and Jimmy Williams (Shelbi), great grandchildren, Chance Williams, Hadleigh Williams, Bentley Pollard and her special nephew Hal Wilson, (Roe).
We will gather to remember a life well lived Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home from 6:30 to 8 p.m., where Celebrant HR Whittington will speak at 7:15.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart, Moosehaven or St. Albans Moose Lodge noting, "In Memory of Eileen McKinnon".