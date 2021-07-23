ELIZABETH BIRD, 94, of Nitro, passed away July 21, 2021. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Gathering of family and friends will be from noon until time of service at the funeral home. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.