Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
ELIZABETH BIRD, 94, of Nitro, passed away July 21, 2021. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Gathering of family and friends will be from noon until time of service at the funeral home. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

