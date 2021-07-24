ELIZABETH "LIBBY" ROSE HARMON BIRD, 94 of Nitro passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones, after an extended illness.
Libby was born in Huntington, West Virginia on January 25, 1927. She moved to Nitro as a child where she resided most of her life. She graduated from Nitro High School in 1945. Libby was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed being a homemaker.
She was a member of the first Baptist Church of St. Albans and the Rhythm Round Dance Club. She enjoyed square dancing, ballroom dancing, and round dancing throughout her adult life.
Libby was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William "Bill" G. Bird III. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings.
She is survived by her son, William "Bill" G. Bird IV of Canton, Ohio, daughter Diana Bird Bossie and husband Randy of Charleston. Additional survivors are her sister-in-law and good friend Patricia Harmon, grandchildren, Sandra Miller and husband Jason of Wadsworth, Ohio, Stefanie Bird of Wadsworth, Ohio, Maria Saylor of Biloxi, Mississippi, William G. Bird V of Biloxi, Mississippi and Elizabeth Bossie of Charleston, WV; and four great grandchildren, Ava and Gatlin Miller, Zayla and Karder Bird all of Wadsworth, OH as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Joni Fields, Libby's caregiver of 12 years and her family for their loving support and friendship.
A celebration of Libby's life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home in St. Albans, WV with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating.
Family and friends may gather from 12p-2p Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service at 2 p.m., Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
Those that wish to honor Libby's memory can make donations to HospiceCare at 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387 or to her church, First Baptist Church of St. Albans, 2nd Street & 6th Avenue, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com.