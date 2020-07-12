EVA LEE MOORE, 83, passed away at home on July 8, 2020. Eva was born on May 2, 1937, and was a lifelong resident of Charleston and St. Albans, WV. She worked for over 30 years for C & P Telephone and retired at age 52.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett L. and Clara M. Moore; two sisters, Janice Moore and Zula M. Rutledge.
She is survived by her sisters, Jaunette L. Cunningham and Brenda K. Richardson (Tom); nephews, Michael T. Richardson (Amy), and Timothy L. Richardson (Kristi); great nephews and nieces, Benjamin T. Richardson, Jordan T. Richardson, Stephanie Spaeth, Timothy Spaeth, Madelyn Spaeth, Joey Spaeth, Amy Petro and family, and Isabella Spaeth.
A graveside service for the family was conducted at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV.
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Online condolences can be left at casdrophandcurry.com.