On Saturday April 17th, after 26,269 days on this earth, there was a beautiful celebration, and reunion in heaven with FAYE VIRGINIA LIVELY TAYLOR, aged 71, of St. Albans WV, with her Lord and Savior of the world, Jesus Christ, all of her family, and friends who had made the journey before her to their true home in heaven. She was born in her parents' cozy home on a beautiful country farm in St. Albans WV on May 17th 1949 along with her kindred spirit May Etta Lively. She and her two siblings grew up there surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, cows, horses, donkeys, mules, sheep, ducks, chickens, geese and many canine, and feline friends.
Faye grew up with a firm foundation in The Lord Jesus Christ. She attended church faithfully for most of her life and remained steadfast and loyal to her great God, and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a Sunday School Teacher, Teen leader, Treasurer, and Housekeeper of the West Albans Church of God in St. Albans WV for many years. She graduated from St. Albans High School in 1968. She was married, divorced, and raised her daughter all on her own, did her best to be everything to her, and was diligently faithful in teaching her daughter about The Lord Jesus Christ. She retired from Lab Corp in 2012 after 33 years of loyal service. She then went to live in New Hampshire to help her daughter, who was gravely ill. Faye went back to her beautiful country farm after her daughter recovered, where she lived out the remainder of her days gardening, bird watching, raising her dogs, and cats, reading and studying her beloved King James Bible.
Faye was preceded by death into eternal life in Christ Jesus by her mother Vera Louise Webster Lively (1960) father Rev. Clayton Anderson Lively (1986), brother Boyd Clayton Lively (2011), loving nephew Michael Hudson (2020) and her beloved dogs Mr. Sunny(2020) and Tig(2010).
Faye is survived by her only child with whom she was incredibly close, a daughter Marianne Taylor Flippo, and devoted son in-law Chad Alton Flippo of NH, three awesome and amazing grandchildren Taylor Anne Flippo (NH), Lauren Ashely Flippo (NH), and Sergeant William Ashton Flippo of the New Hampshire National Guard Alpha Battery, and by her two beautiful amazing great grandchildren Liam Zachary Davis (NH) and Olivia Taylor Davis (NH).
Faye is also survived by her beloved bosom friend and twin sister May Etta Lively Hudson of Carlisle PA, her devoted nephew Jerry Ray Hudson, Kim Anne Hudson (PA), great nephew, and great great nephews Daniel Lee Hudson (PA), Hudson Barrett Williams (PA), and Boston Maverick Williams (PA), great nieces Ashley Rae William, John Edward Williams (PA), RaeAnne Nicole Hudson(PA). Also surviving nephews, and niece, Steven Boyd Lively (TX), Mark Allen Lively (CA), and Tammy Lynn Cremeans (WV).
Faye truly loved the Lord and built up a wealth of knowledge of the King James Bible. She was a strong and stealthy prayer warrior. She loved gardening, cooking, bird watching, old movies and spending time at home with her animals.She loved singing hymns, while playing the guitar. She had a beautiful, bright, and crystal toned voice. Faye had the happiest, and most joyous laugh,she had a beautiful radiant smile, soft, elegant, and tender hands, and the most wonderful soft, spring fresh hug that filled you with warmth, and could help ease any heartache. She took pride in everything that she did. Faye was the epitome of hard work, integrity, and dedication. Faye will be sorely missed. Her family has been quoted as saying " Grammie did her best to leave things better than how she found them.", " Jesus was the light of her life, and that was inspiring to me." , "She had the best warm hugs.", "Our lives were made better because of her." , "Faye was as tough as nails." Faye's family and friends are comforted by knowing that she is home with her Lord, and Savior Jesus Christ!
Celebration of Faye's life will be 1 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Gathering of family and friends will be from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
