Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
FRANK THOMAS SANSOM, 67, of St. Albans, WV passed away on April 4, 2021. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 7 at Cunningham Memorial Park at 1 p.m. in the upper mausoleum. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

