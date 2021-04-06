FRANK THOMAS SANSOM, 67, of St. Albans, WV passed away on April 4, 2021. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 7 at Cunningham Memorial Park at 1 p.m. in the upper mausoleum. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
