FREDERICK "TOM" THOMAS WHITE, age 87 of Scott Depot, WV, our beloved father and grandfather, went home to be with his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ on February 14, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston after a short illness. He was the son of the late Ovil and Virginia White.
Tom was a member of the Open Door Sunday School Class at Good Shepherd Baptist Church and was employed by Bell Lines Trucking and later retired from Smith Transfer Corporation as a proud member of Teamsters Local 175. He honorably served our country as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Along with his parents, Tom was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy Ruth Alexander White and his sister, Helen W. Faye. He is survived by his son and wife, Tom and Leslie White; daughter and husband, Karen and Larry Jones, all of Scott Depot; grandsons, David White of Scott Depot, First Sergeant Joseph White and wife, Emily of Raeford, NC, and Matt Jones and partner Nick Harmon of Charleston; great-granddaughters Leah and Sarah White of Raeford, NC; and his beloved Pomeranian, Baby.
Funeral service, with Pastor David Cooper officiating, will be 12 noon Friday, February 19, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Military Rites conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 11 am until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com