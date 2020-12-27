On Monday, December 21st, 2020, GARY GRIFFITH passed away unexpectedly from heart failure.
Gary was born on October 3, 1951 in Charleston, WV, to Arvada Pearl and George Walker Griffith. He graduated from St. Albans High School, and attended West Virginia State College, majoring in business. After college, Gary fostered a successful career Sales and Marketing.
His love for baseball and sports were only surpassed by his love for his family. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, their children Lance Griffith (Jeff Birou, Philadelphia, PA) Sami Snyder (Chris Snyder, Penelope and Calla, Lancaster Pa), Tyler Griffith (Ashley Griffith, Evelyn, Douglassville, PA) and Connor Griffith (Coatesville, PA).
Celebration of Gary's life will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Campbell officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 12 until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com