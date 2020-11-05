HAROLD "JAY" CALLIHAN, SR., 62, of St. Albans, passed away on November 2, 2020 after complications from a health condition.
Jay was born on September 20, 1958 in South Charleston, the son of Aretta Hitchcock Callihan, of Parkersburg, and the late Harold Junior Callihan.
He worked at Aamco Transmissions in South Charleston. Working on vehicles was his passion. He liked to cook, ride motorcycles, and spend time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his children, B.J. Callihan (Brooke), of Chapmanville, and Brittany Smith (Josiah), of Hurricane, grandchildren, Hailey, Heath, Mason and McKinley, siblings, Larry Callihan (Dee), of Parkersburg, Garry Callihan (Diana), of Culloden, Brenda Vaught (Ron), of Parkersburg, and Nancy Straughn (Paul), of Charles Town, several nieces, nephews, and a host of close friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the amazing and caring staff in the SICU at CAMC Memorial.
Celebration of Jay's life will be 1 p.m., Friday, November 6 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Cris Kimbro officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service.
