HAROLD "JAY" CALLIHAN, SR., 62, of St. Albans, passed away November 2, 2020. Celebration of Jay's life will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 6 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11a.m., until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com