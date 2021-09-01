Harold Leo & Neada Mae Pauley

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351 Website
HAROLD LEO PAULEY, 81, and his loving wife, NEADA MAE PAULEY, 83, left this world to go be with their Lord, August 2021. Their lives and deaths were connected in inseparable ways, up until they departed together.
They were both preceded in death by their parents, siblings, and their only son, Keith L. Bays, I.
Harold was a retired truck driver employed with Inland Products. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son and brothers. Neada as a food service employee until she retired. She then focused on quilting and taking care of her parents until they passed. They both loved their family and grandchildren more than life itself.
Surviving them are daughters, Patricia Lee Dailey, of AZ, Teresa Lynn Plumley (Chris), of Hurricane, and Kimberly Pauley Tucker, of St. Albans, grandchildren, Michele Johns (Phillip), of TX, Michael Smith, of AZ, Matthew Smith, of AZ, Keith L. Bays, II, of CA, Kasey Wooten (Chris), of Hurricane, Makenna and Miley Plumley, both of Hurricane, Brent Pauley, of St. Albans, Leigh Lacey, of St. Albans, great grandchildren, Robert Scholz, of AZ, Elizabeth Johns, of TX, Payton Wooten, of Hurricane, and Patrick Smith, of AZ, and Jeremiah Lacey, of St. Albans, siblings, Barbara Perry, Homer and Tom Pauley, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Celebration of Harold's and Neada's life will be 12 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Morris officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.
The family would like to express a sincere heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the staff at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital and the Hospice House for their kindness and care.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice.