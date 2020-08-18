HERMAN A. STRAIN, 85, of St. Albans, passed away August 15, 2020.
He was born November 11, 1934 in Malden, the son of Edward William and Annie Mae Kull Strain, Sr. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Vivian Yvonne Brown Strain, and brothers, Edward Strain, Jr. and John Strain.
Herman retired from St. Albans Post Office and then went to work at City National Bank Kanawha City. He was an avid outdoorsman. A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend that will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children, Shawn Alexander Strain and his wife, Candice Blake Strain, daughter, Terra Lynn Strain, all of St. Albans, grandsons, Christian Alexander and Nikolas Alexander Strain, brother, Larry Strain, nephews, Aaron Strain, of SC, Chad Strain, of FL, nieces, Leah Ann Kennedy, and Tammy Shuff, both of South Charleston, and a host of friends.
Prayer Service will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home.
Gathering of family and friends will follow the prayer service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice.
