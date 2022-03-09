Thank you for Reading.

James A. “Jim” Willis
JAMES A. "JIM" WILLIS, 85, of St. Albans, passed away February 14, 2022 at his home.

He was born January 12, 1937 to Joseph and Margaret Willis. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Psyk.

Jim was a 1956 graduate of South Charleston High School. He was a member of IBEW Local #466 of electrical workers for 63 years.

He is survived by a host of friends and cousins.

Gathering of family and friends will be Friday, March 11, 2022 from 11 until 12 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home.

