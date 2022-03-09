James A. “Jim” Willis Mar 9, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home 110 B ST Saint Albans, WV 25177 (304) 727-4351Website JAMES A. "JIM" WILLIS, 85, of St. Albans, passed away February 14, 2022 at his home.He was born January 12, 1937 to Joseph and Margaret Willis. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Psyk.Jim was a 1956 graduate of South Charleston High School. He was a member of IBEW Local #466 of electrical workers for 63 years.He is survived by a host of friends and cousins.Gathering of family and friends will be Friday, March 11, 2022 from 11 until 12 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home.Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James A. Willis Frank Psyk Condolence Funeral Home South Charleston High School Margaret Willis Parents Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Phyllis Harless Ireland Joshua Dane Robinson James A. “Jim” Willis Blank Alfred R. Settle Blank Marilyn S. Settle Joan Whitlock Blank Darrell Lee Stone Blank Donna Jean Myers Fritz Lisa Irene Shamblen Blank James Nelson Adkins Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 9, 2022 Daily Mail WV Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network