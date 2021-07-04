Thank you for Reading.

Services

Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Website

JAMES C. WOMACK, II, 44, of St. Albans, passed away June 25, 2021. Funeral Service will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Gathering will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you