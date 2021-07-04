JAMES C. WOMACK, II, 44, of St. Albans, passed away June 25, 2021. Funeral Service will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Gathering will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, is in charge of arrangements.
