Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
JAMES KENT, 71, of St. Albans passed away January 16, 2022. And with honoring his wishes private services were held. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, is in charge of arrangements.

