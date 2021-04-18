Thank you for Reading.

JENNY BATTEN, 95, of St. Albans, passed away April 17, 2021. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2021. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, is in charge of arrangements.

