Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351 Website
JERRY CANTRELL, 43, of Cross Lanes, formerly of South Charleston, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
He was born August 26, 1978 in South Charleston, the son of Joe A. Cantrell, of Charleston, and Margaret "Peggy" McCallister (Basil), of Dunbar. He was preceded to heaven by his grandmothers, Opal Gandee, Joan "Mimmie" Snodgrass, and Maysel and John C. Cantrell, his step mom Pam Cantrell, and nephew J.T. Summers.
Jerry was a 1997 graduate of South Charleston High School, he was a member of Local Union 625 for over 15 years. He was currently working at the USPS South Charleston District Process Station. Jerry was an extremely big-hearted person, he was a loyal loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, especially kayaking. He loved animals, especially his cats Pookie and Tot. He loved his vehicles and especially Mustangs.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his children Jacob, Kyleigh, and Aubree Cantrell, twin sister, Sherry Gilbert, and sister Tammy Deel, fianc e, Dawn Phillips, her children, Blake and Savannah Phillips, the mother of his children, Mindy Shaffer, niece, Bailey Gilbert, nephews, C.J. and Tyler Deel, aunts, uncles, and a host of extended family and friends.
Celebration of Jerry's life will be 1 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Celebrant HR Whittington and Pastor Lee Swor officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 to 8 Saturday at the funeral home.