Joan Olson Jan 2, 2022 24 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home 110 B ST Saint Albans, WV 25177 (304) 727-4351Website JOAN OLSON, 58, of Tornado, WV, passed away on December 1, 2021. In honoring her wishes there will be no funeral services. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Joan Olson Margaret L. Hershberger Curtis Allen Rusnak Blank Christine Hager Midkiff Phyllis “Jean” Collins Joan W. Chambers Barton Sandra “Sue” Jacobs Clay James Daniel McCague Juanita Frances Meador Hefner Blank Donna Jean Monday Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony Robert Saunders: Slouching towards 2022 Carver students add new sparkle to Coonskin holiday displays Kathleen M. Jacobs: Christmases past, present and yet to come Susan Johnson: From the recipe box to Boxing Day