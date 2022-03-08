Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351 Website
JOAN WHITLOCK, 79, of St. Albans, went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2022.
She was born October 1, 1942 in Clay County, the daughter of John and Jessy Hicks Hyer. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Carl Edward, grandson, Brian Slater, 2 sisters, and 3 brothers.
Joan as many referred to her as "Ms. Joan" retired from Faschek and was a member of the Dunbar Nazarene Church. A loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend that will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Whitlock, son, Keith Slater, grandchildren, Natalie Thomas, Jesse Slater, Michael Slater, Lacy Phillips, Amy Cesar, great grandchildren, Jesslyn Slater, Grayson Slater, Morgan Cole Slater, and Nova Fulks, sisters, Louise Shamblin, June Milam, Carol Wolfe, and Kathy Hyer, and brother, John Hyer, and Judy Arbaugh a special friend who was like a sister.
Celebration of Joan's life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Donnel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veteran's Cemetery Institute.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.