DR. JOHN PATRICK CARTER "PAT" PIERSON, 50, of Charleston, passed away February 26, 2022. He was born to Barbara Pierson and the late William Pierson on July 30, 1971 in Charleston.
John "Pat" loved Virginia Tech where he attended undergrad and completed his degree in Aerospace Engineering. Later he attended medical school at Indiana University and did his orthopedic residency in Fort Wayne, IN. West Virginia always had his heart so he took a job as an orthopedic surgeon in Charleston where he lived until his passing.
John loved music and played in several bands over the years. His favorite hobby was skiing and he enjoyed many weekends up at Snowshoe Mountain. He had started volunteering as a mountain guide and found it very rewarding. But as everyone who knew him knows his greatest love was for his family. He coached hockey, never missed a play or a meet. John was devoted to his wife Michelle for almost 25 years of marriage. John will be greatly missed as a husband, father, son, brother, doctor and friend.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife, Michelle, and their 3 children William, Adrianna, and Ava, along with his brother, William Pierson, sister, Sarah Deweese, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 4 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers make donations to the Children's Theater of Charleston at http://www.ctoc.org or P.O. Box 11060 Charleston, WV 253339.