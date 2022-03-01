Thank you for Reading.

Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
DR. JOHN PIERSON, 50, of Charleston, passed away February 26, 2022. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

