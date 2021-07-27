JOHN RAY WHEELER JR., age 69, of St. Albans, passed away with his daughters by his side from complications of pneumonia on July 25, 2021. John is preceded in death by his infant son John Ray Wheeler III, sister Molly, mother Violet, and father John Ray, Sr. John is survived by his daughter, Rebekah (Gregory) Burg, of Cincinnati, OH, daughter Anna Marie of St. Albans, WV, grandchildren Mason Childress, Eleanor Burg, Brendan Childress, Theodore Burg, and his former spouse, Susan Groscup.
John was a true Red Dragon, living his entire life in St. Albans. "Big John" was well known for his welcoming smirk and deep laugh. He loved seeing everybody and being a part of their lives at Drummy's. He was most proud and at his best as a grandfather; he adored his grandchildren.
Celebration of John's life will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans with Celebrant HR Whittington presiding.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 5 until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com