JOSEPH LEE "JOJO" MYNES, 14, of Tornado, walked through heavens gate on December 11th, 2020. Celebration of JoJo's life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com
