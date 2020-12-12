Thank you for Reading.

JOSEPH LEE "JOJO" MYNES, 14, of Tornado, walked through heavens gate on December 11th, 2020. Celebration of JoJo's life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com