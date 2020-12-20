In loving memory of our sweet, loving son JOSHUA ADAM BYRD II, 17, of St. Albans, WV, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020. Joshua was a Junior at St. Albans High School and was loved by so many aids and teachers. He was loved and adored by so many people, friends, and family. He was a very sweet and happy boy.
Joshua is preceded in death by grandfather Cody Gene Byrd Sr., his uncle Cody Gene Byrd Jr, his great-uncle Michael McNealy, cousin Shawn McNealy (Uncle Shawn) and many grandparents.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother Michelle Lacy and dad Stanton from St. Albans; his father Joshua Byrd and wife Rhead from Burke, VA; sister Josie Lacey; brother Zachary Lacy; half-brothers Aiden Byrd and Logan Byrd; half-sister Naomi Byrd; grandparents Kenny & Mary Byrd Burkhard, Richard and Donna LaLonde, Roy & Deborah Lacy; Aunt Becky McNealy, Uncle Mark McNealy, Uncle David McNealy and one child, Godfather Uncle Scott and Aunt Amanda McNealy, and 3 children, of KY, Aunt Godmother Hattie and Uncle Stephen French and 4 children, of TX, Aunt Tina McNealy and 2 children, Aunt Miranda and Uncle John Wood and 4 kids, Uncle Chris Lacy, Aunt Beth and Ramiz Mansoor, of Sterling, VA and 2 children, Aunt Jenny and Brett Sisson, of Myrtle Beach and 2 children, Aunt Donielle and 2 children, and many many more loving family members.
Celebration of Joshua's life will be 1 p.m., Monday, December 21, 2020 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Shelby McNealy officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com