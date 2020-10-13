KAREN WHITTINGTON, 64, of St. Albans, WV, went to be with her Lord suddenly on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Karen grew up in Chapmanville WV and was a graduate of Chapmanville High School Class of 1974. Karen worked for several years as a secretary for Columbia Gas in Columbus, Ohio, before moving back to WV in the late 1980's. She ran a personal care home for the elderly in the Kanawha Valley for 20 years. She was an avid reader and had a lifelong love of music. She played guitar and sang with her family and friends for years, both in Columbus and in WV. She was "Mom" to her daughter's friends and like family to all of her neighbors. She is preceeded in death by her husband, Jerry Whittington, her parents Charlie and Maxine Toppins, and her older brother Charlie Toppins, of Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by daughters Shelly Ellis (Matthew) of St. Albans, Stephanie Hudson (Adam) of Cross Lanes; her sister Jeanette Lester (John) of White House, Tennessee; her brother Mike Toppins of White House, Tennessee; her brother Tim Toppins (Angela) of Hendersonville, Tennessee; grandchildren Brooklyn Sampson, Dylan Douglass, Jonathan Slaughter, David Ellis, Matthew McCormick, Zachary Ellis, Logan Ellis, Cole Carter; 4 nieces and six nephews; and 4 great grandchildren.
Celebration of Karen's life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Madison Memory Gardens, Low Gap.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
