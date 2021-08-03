KENNETH STEVEN "STEVE" MCCOMAS, 64, of Huntington, formerly of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 after a short illness.
He was born September 2, 1956 in East Liverpool, OH, the son of Jarvie "Boogie" McComas and Elizabeth "Kitty" Ketchum. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Tammy Hunter.
He spent most of his childhood in St. Albans where his athletic ability was first noticed. At McKinley Jr. High, he played all sports, but was known for his great leaping ability. This earned him the nickname "Frog". The family moved to Dallas, TX, where he played high school and college basketball. He spent time in the US Army where he attained the rank of PFC.
He is survived by his most precious daughter, Kristen McComas, his former wife, Rene Wood, brother, Jeff McComas, of Orlando, FL, and aunt Lou Dean Adkins, of St. Albans, who was like a second mother to him. He is also survived by many cousins and friends.
Steve was known for his quick wit and love of WVU and Marshall equally. He was proud of being from St. Albans and his Lincoln County Family history.
Celebration of Steve's life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Military Rites conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73. Burial will follow in Goldsbury Cemetery in Sias.
Gathering of family and friends will be from Noon until time of service at the funeral home.
