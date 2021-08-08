KENNETH WAYNE "BUTCH" YODER, SR., 75, of Tornado, departed this life Wednesday August 4, 2021 after a short illness.
Ken was born December 15, 1945 in South Charleston, to Millard J. and Catherine L. Yoder. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years Sharon R. Yoder, son, Thomas M. Yoder, brother, James M. Yoder and lifelong friend Roland Williams.
Ken enlisted in the US Army in 1966 and served overseas during the Vietnam War. At the completion of his service he was employed as a diesel mechanic in the coal industry for many years. Ken was a devoted Christian at Park Avenue Church. He was a humble man and was a loving father, husband, grandfather, uncle, friend.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Kenneth W. Yoder, Jr., caring daughter, Anna M. Sheets (Morgan), grandsons; Jacob Yoder (Kimberly), Brandon Yoder (Elaine), Caleb Yoder, and Batson Sheets, granddaughters, Graceanne Courtois (Austin) and Ives Sheets, and a host of other family and friends.
His departures leaves a huge void for those that knew him and loved him. His pranks, jokes, and stories will be forever missed but will live on with his family and friends. The family would like to thank Lori Hughart for being his best friend when he needed it most.
Celebration of Butch's life will be 12 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Ministers Steve Fox, and Mark Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Military Graveside Rites Conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 2 to 5 at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com