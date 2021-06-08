KEVIN MICHAEL "MIKE" BASS, 64, of Saint Albans, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2021. He loved his wife of 44 years, Deborah Bass and adored his four grandchildren: Allie, Nehemiah, Elijah, and Leah. He loved old cars and tinkering around the house. He was the jack of all trades but the master of none. He was proceeded in death by his father, Bert Bass and mother, Areatha "Jane" Flowers Bass, step-sister Millie Warner, and step brothers Tom, Hubie, and James Bass. He is survived by his loving wife Deborah Grant Bass, daughter Michelle Little and her husband PJ, son Philip and his wife Carol Bass, Sisters Gloria Haynes and Anna Tiffner, niece Cara Kenney and Steve of Roanoke, VA, great niece Elizabeth and her husband Matt Flora of Roanoke, VA, and other aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces, and friends.
Celebration of Mike's life will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com