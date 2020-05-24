LARRY EDWARD PEAL, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after a short illness.
He was born in Spring Hill, on August 28, 1938, and was the son of the late Russell and Virginia Peal.
Larry graduated from St. Albans High School and joined the U.S. Navy where he served for four years. He was in the printing business and ultimately became a salesman where he enjoyed a successful career. Larry loved to fish and was a huge WVU fan.
He leaves behind a son, Chip Peal (Lori) of Frankfort, KY; grandchildren, Amanda Whaples, Matthew Peal, Ashley Peal; and great-grandchildren, Daniel, Tyler and Rayna. He is survived by two sisters, Mary Davis (Jay), Brenda Vance, and a brother, Jennings Peal.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Peal; two sons, Timothy and Michael Peal; a daughter, Pamela Peal; and two brothers, Russell and David Peal.
Private family services will be held at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home in St. Albans. Burial will take place at Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston.
