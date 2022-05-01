Thank you for Reading.

Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
LESTER "SATCH" H. LUSHER, 78, of st. albans, passed away April 29, 2022. Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, is in charge of arrangemetns.

