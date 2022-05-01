Lester ”Satch” H. Lusher May 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home 110 B ST Saint Albans, WV 25177 (304) 727-4351Website LESTER "SATCH" H. LUSHER, 78, of st. albans, passed away April 29, 2022. Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, is in charge of arrangemetns. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Curry St. Albans St. Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jarrell Clifton Parker Robert “Bob” C. Lawrence Blank Lester ”Satch” H. Lusher William “Bill” Harve Elswick John P. Elliott Jr. Blank William Harvey Elswick Ernest M. "Butch" Taylor Jr. Blank Norma Jean Nida Blank Donald R. Womack Blank Dorothea "Dottie" Anderson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 1, 2022 Daily Mail WV Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy Origins of the High Rocks Academy Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’